James Keet Plummer Sr., 87, husband of Mary Carpenter Plummer, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation in Richmond.

Born March 26, 1932 in Millersburg, Ky. to the late Earl and Ethel Jefferson Arthur Plummer, he was a graduate of the Millersburg Military Institute, General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, and Eastern Kentucky University. James served for many years as Principal of the Harrison County Vocational-Technical School, where he also taught Auto Mechanics.

He was actively involved as a Mason having been a member and Past Master of Amity Lodge #40 F. & A.M., a member of St. Andrews Lodge #18 F. & A.M. and was instrumental in establishing the Past Masters Club. He was also a Past President of the Cynthiana Rotary Club and was a part of the Good Samaritan Camping Club, serving there as an Assistant State Director. A member of the Lillian Baptist Church and associate member of Lillian United Methodist Church, both in Lillian, Alabama, he sang in the choir of every church he attended including the Cynthiana Baptist Church.

Additional survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Fred) Perkins of Nicholasville, Janis (Mark) Logsdon of Lawrenceburg, and Kathy Plummer (Ted Woodley) of Cynthiana; a daughter-in-law, Paula Plummer of Cynthiana; six grandchildren, Ben Plummer, Sarah Perkins, Mary Thacker, Jamie Plummer, Bekah Logsdon and Joseph Perkins; and three great-grandchildren, Josie Rae Plummer, Kelsey Marie Plummer and Olivia Marie Plummer.

He is preceded in death by a son, James K. "Jim" Plummer Jr., a brother, Earl Plummer Jr., and a sister, Louise Lowmiller .

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Cynthiana Baptist Church with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the church with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Casketbearers will be his grandchildren along with Danny Copes, Stephanie and Olivia Plummer and Mark Thacker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation Activities Fund, 130 Meadowlark Dr., Richmond, KY 40475.

