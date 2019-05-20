Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Morton Wilson. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimmy" Morton Wilson, 77, Cynthiana, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Harrison County, Feb. 24, 1942 to the late James William Wilson and Alice Butler Wilson. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wilson; two sisters, Phyllis Wilson and Linda White; and a brother, Jackie Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marlene Whalen Barnes Wilson; four sons, Jeff Barnes, Gregg (Tracie) Barnes, Andy (Dawn) Barnes and Dan (Kim) Wilson; a daughter, Kim (Chuck) Garrison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his beagle and best friend, Snoopy.

He was a member and deacon of Sunrise Christian Church.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Clifford Neat. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery, 2624 Ky. Hwy. 1284, Cynthiana, KY.

Contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to Sunrise Christian Church, 2927 Ky. Hwy. 1284 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be Mike Ross, Bruce Hampton, Larry Aulick, Johnny Curtis, Harold Adams, Tim Humphries and Charles Williams.

Honorary pallbearers are Delmus Murrell, Bobby Walters, Tommy White, William Andy Wagoner, Kevin Stone and David King.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 23, 2019

