James R. "Ozzie" Osborne Jr., 60, of Carlisle, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.He was the son of Ruby Kiskaden Harris and the late James Osborne Sr., and is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Jeannie" Osborne.Survivors include: his mother, Ruby Harris; a daughter, Jennifer Arnold; three stepsons, James Allen Ritchie II, Dennis Ritchie and Stephen Ritchie; and a stepdaughter, Angela Franklin.Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.