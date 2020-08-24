1/1
James Russell Baxter
1931 - 2020
James Russell Baxter, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Bridge Point in Florence, Ky.
He was born in Tyron, Ky. on Jan. 30, 1931 to the late William Tolbert Baxter and Lottie B. Alcorn Peavler. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by nine brothers; three sisters; and two grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Baxter; four daughters, Margie (Roger) Willoughby, Anna (John) Mea Shackleford, Carolyn Ziegler, Jennifer Michelle Baxter; three sons; James Russell Baxter Jr., Russell (Linda) William Baxter, Lane (Carrie) Allen Baxter; one sister, Betty (Donald) Walls; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 6-9 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 Ky. Hwy. 1842, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
