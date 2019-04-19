Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Penn. View Sign

James Thomas "J.T." Penn, 94, husband of Ruby Riggle Penn, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.

He was born Nov. 18, 1924 in Harrison County, Ky. to the late Alonzo Baird and Bernice Covington Penn. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, the longtime owner of Penn's Standard Oil, was a volunteer at the Harrison County Museum and a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church.

Additional survivors include two sons, Tom Penn of Lexington and John Penn of Frankfort; two daughters, Dixie (Billy) Taylor of Cynthiana and Beth (Allan) Jones of Ravenna; and two grandsons, Michael and Anthony Carelli.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Helen Jean Wiglesworth and Barbara Rogers Ball.

Services will be Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as casketbearers. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .

