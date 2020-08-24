James Wilson Furnish Jr., 44, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Lexington, Ky. on July 5, 1976 to James W. and Teresa Wells Furnish. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson and Nancy Furnish, Donald Wells and beloved extended family.He was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Edward Church. He was an employee of the Harrison County Water Association, very passionate about farming and spending time with his family.Besides his parents he is survived by two sons, Andrew Russell Furnish, Isaac Wilson Furnish; one daughter, Maria Elizabeth Furnish; and the mother of his children, Meredith Furnish; two brothers, Matthew George (Sarah) Furnish, Neil Benjamin (Amy) Furnish; two sisters; Mary Furnish (Nate) Heimlich, Kimberly Furnish (Bubba) Marshall; one grandmother, Ann Isaac Wells; and many special extended family members and friends.A Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with rosary following at 8 p.m. Burial will be at St. Edward Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward School, 107 N. Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.