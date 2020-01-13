Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Leigh Withers. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Leigh Withers, born May 18, 1937, passed away Jan. 11, 2020.

She was a retired registered nurse, member of Cynthiana Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Whitesburg, Ky.

A proud 1955 alumna of Cynthiana High School, Janice attended Kentucky Baptist Hospital of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Janice, with her best friend Peggy Winn (Banks), boldly answered a call to work at Miners' Memorial Hospital Association in Whitesburg for a chance to improve the lives and healthcare of underserved patients in southeastern Kentucky. This choice forever changed her life and the lives of countless others. Janice embraced the challenge and became a fierce champion for those who had none: women, children and miners.

After her time in Whitesburg, Janice returned to her beloved Cynthiana, serving the healthcare needs of her community. She was active in the Cynthiana High School Alumni Association and her church, and was a dedicated, selfless friend to all she knew.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Willoughby Withers and Martha (Adams) Browning; her step-father, Willard Browning, and her brother, Dr. Joseph Withers.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Karien Maggard and Belinda Jo Maggard, both of Lexington, Ky.; her sister, Judy (Donnie) Florence of Cynthiana, Ky.; and her devoted longtime companion, Orville Fowler of Cynthiana; she was a much loved "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Kara (Ethan) Holifield of Boise, Idaho and Dalton (Alyssa) Adams of San Diego, Calif.; and to her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Chance, Honor, Gracie and Everlee. In addition, Janice is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family who were friends and friends who were family.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jeremy Northcutt with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MCTC Foundation, 319 Webster Avenue, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

www.warefuneralhome.com Janice Leigh Withers, born May 18, 1937, passed away Jan. 11, 2020.She was a retired registered nurse, member of Cynthiana Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Whitesburg, Ky.A proud 1955 alumna of Cynthiana High School, Janice attended Kentucky Baptist Hospital of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Janice, with her best friend Peggy Winn (Banks), boldly answered a call to work at Miners' Memorial Hospital Association in Whitesburg for a chance to improve the lives and healthcare of underserved patients in southeastern Kentucky. This choice forever changed her life and the lives of countless others. Janice embraced the challenge and became a fierce champion for those who had none: women, children and miners.After her time in Whitesburg, Janice returned to her beloved Cynthiana, serving the healthcare needs of her community. She was active in the Cynthiana High School Alumni Association and her church, and was a dedicated, selfless friend to all she knew.Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Willoughby Withers and Martha (Adams) Browning; her step-father, Willard Browning, and her brother, Dr. Joseph Withers.She is survived by her beloved daughters, Karien Maggard and Belinda Jo Maggard, both of Lexington, Ky.; her sister, Judy (Donnie) Florence of Cynthiana, Ky.; and her devoted longtime companion, Orville Fowler of Cynthiana; she was a much loved "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Kara (Ethan) Holifield of Boise, Idaho and Dalton (Alyssa) Adams of San Diego, Calif.; and to her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Chance, Honor, Gracie and Everlee. In addition, Janice is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family who were friends and friends who were family.A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jeremy Northcutt with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MCTC Foundation, 319 Webster Avenue, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close