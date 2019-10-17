Jason Thomas Darrell, 44, died Oct. 15, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Lexington, Jan. 12, 1975 to Don A. Darrell and Jamie Cooper.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a son, Lincoln Darrell; a brother, Jonathan Darrell, his paternal grandmother, Jean Darrell; and his maternal grandmother, Gwen Mann.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home towards Lincoln's college scholarship fund.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Baker, David Simpson, Eric Kendall, Jonathan Darrell, Josh Curtis and Tyler Feeback.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019