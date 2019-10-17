Jason Thomas Darrell (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Thomas Darrell.
Service Information
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jason Thomas Darrell, 44, died Oct. 15, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Lexington, Jan. 12, 1975 to Don A. Darrell and Jamie Cooper.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a son, Lincoln Darrell; a brother, Jonathan Darrell, his paternal grandmother, Jean Darrell; and his maternal grandmother, Gwen Mann.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home towards Lincoln's college scholarship fund.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Baker, David Simpson, Eric Kendall, Jonathan Darrell, Josh Curtis and Tyler Feeback.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.