Jean E. Henderson, 94, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away March 1, 2020.
She was the daughter of William and Cora Hocker of Canton, Illinois. She moved with her husband and three daughters to Cynthiana, Ky. in 1959.
During her years of residing in Harrison County she was a member of the Indian Creek Christian Church and The Ladies Circle. She was an Eastern Star and worked tirelessly in charity and community projects. She was instrumental in getting a new Public Library for Cynthiana and also organized the Gray Ladies Program with Ed Whaley for the schools in the early 1960's.
She was one of the first women to be commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Burt Combs. She volunteered with the Louisville Children's Home, performing puppet shows and spear heading bake sales and charity events.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carroll James Henderson and her granddaughter Haviland Carroll Hall.
She is survived by her three daughters, Mara Beth Switzer (Robert), Barbara Connell (James), and Carole Henderson; and six grandsons.
Interment will be private at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Colchester, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
