Jeffrey George Kerr, 69, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his home.

He was a son of the late Dr. Donald F. and Catherine Connor Kerr.

Survivors include: his wife, Jeanann Hardin Kerr.

A private inurnment will be held in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

