Jeffrey Lane Sadler, 56, of Cynthiana, died July 27, 2020.

He was the son of Laquita Joy King Sadler and the late James Robert Sadler.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Whitaker Sadler; a son, J Lane Sadler; and a daughter, Shaylee (Miguel) Buenrostro.

An Elks Memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.

