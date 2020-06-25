It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Jeff Wagner.

He was born May 2, 1964 in Cynthiana, Ky. and passed away on June 15, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard J. Wagner and Darlene Giles Wagner.

He was an avid hunter (even though he never really wanted to shoot anything), always on the lookout for the biggest or best. He also loved golf. He loved everyone and would've given the shirt right off his back to anyone in need.

Our family will miss his bright smile and amazing blue eyes, but mostly his hugs. We look forward to the day we will all meet again.

There will be a memorial service in the near future.

