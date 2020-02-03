Jeremy S. Malone, 38, of Cynthiana, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Harrison County on May 2, 1981 to Steve Malone and Linda Wolfe Morris. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Barbara Malone and his maternal grandfather, Allen Wolfe.
Jeremy is survived by his father, Steve Malone and his wife, Kathy; his mother, Linda Morris and her husband, Johnny; his maternal grandparents, Betty and Mike Ecklar; three sisters, Jennifer (Dwayne) Dixon, Stephanie Dixon and Joanna Malone; his nephew, Colton Dixon; his niece, Ariel Dixon; special friend, Tammy Bustos; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at Ware Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Active pallbearers will be Dwayne Dixon, Colton Dixon, Shane Ecklar, Greg Wolfe, Jacob Fowler, Nathan Thomas and Billy Joe Vaughn.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Ecklar, Ben Griffin and Jakob Griffin.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020