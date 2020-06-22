Jerry Dale Haley
1947 - 2020
Jerry Dale Haley, 73, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Cynthiana on Feb. 7, 1947 to the late Fred and Mable Flora Haley. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Haley; and a sister, Loretta Sue McKee.
He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.
He is survived by one son, Michael Haley; one daughter, Stephanie Haley; one brother, Barry Pete (Janie) Haley; two sisters, Barbara (Rick) Wheater, Debbie (Bill) Thompson; five grandchildren, Brett Haley, Keerstin Franklin, Cody Haley, Austin Haley, Ryan Wynn; and four great-grandchildren, Avianna Owens, Ayrian Owens, Leah Haley, and Chase Haley.
A celebration of life will be held at Ware Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
