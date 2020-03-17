Jerry Wayne Burkette Sr., 82, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away March 14, 2020.
He was born in Graniteville, South Carolina on May 20, 1937 to the late Furman Burkette and Eunice Warren Burkette. Jerry proudly served 27 years as a Naval Intelligence Officer and retired as a Commander in the United States Navy.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie LeMay Burkette and his sister, Barbara Bailey.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry "Jay" Wayne (Elizabeth "Libbie") Burkette Jr.; his daughter, Cheri Lynn (Michael) Bowen; and six grandchildren, Lyndsey Burkette, Nicolas Burkette, Michaela (Jackson) Lin, Marie Bowen, David Bowen and Nathan Bowen.
A funeral service with full military honors will be conducted at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville, Ky., on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. by Bro. Bob Jones with burial following.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wayne Burkette Jr., Michael Bowen, Nicolas Burkette, David Bowen, Nathan Bowen and Jackson Lin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, PO Box 223, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to the Bible Baptist Church, 3102 Prospect Circle, Clarksville, TN 37043.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020