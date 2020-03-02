Jesse Northcutt Jr., 91, formerly of Cynthiana, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center-Leestown in Lexington.
He was the son of the late Jessie and Hattie Sipple Northcutt.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Skinner Northcutt; and his three children, Jesse Dwayne Northcutt and Monty Northcutt, both of Lexington, and Sonia Crump of Winchester.
Services will be Wednesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Sammy Harris with burial following in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the time of service.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020