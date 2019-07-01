Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Houston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Houston of Oakton, Virginia passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James W. Houston of Cynthiana, Ky. and brother of the late Donna Kay Stroub.

He graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1960. Jim received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Eastern Kentucky University. He joined the Army through the ROTC program in 1964. Jim served overseas in Korea, Germany, France and Vietnam. His awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1987 and worked in the private sector as a government consultant until 2007.

Jim was a devoted member of The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna. He travelled to Nicaragua 10 times to build homes on mission trips during 2010-2018. Jim was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball and James Madison High School sports (Vienna, VA).

He married the late Constance Louise Mumford of Selbyville, Delaware in 1967.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Ashlie Houston Strackbein (Steve Strackbein) and granddaughters Avery, Caitlyn and Sloane Strackbein. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Money and King Funeral Home, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. Jim Houston of Oakton, Virginia passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James W. Houston of Cynthiana, Ky. and brother of the late Donna Kay Stroub.He graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1960. Jim received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Eastern Kentucky University. He joined the Army through the ROTC program in 1964. Jim served overseas in Korea, Germany, France and Vietnam. His awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1987 and worked in the private sector as a government consultant until 2007.Jim was a devoted member of The Optimist Club of Greater Vienna. He travelled to Nicaragua 10 times to build homes on mission trips during 2010-2018. Jim was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball and James Madison High School sports (Vienna, VA).He married the late Constance Louise Mumford of Selbyville, Delaware in 1967.Jim is survived by his daughter, Ashlie Houston Strackbein (Steve Strackbein) and granddaughters Avery, Caitlyn and Sloane Strackbein. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.Money and King Funeral Home, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close