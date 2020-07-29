Jimmie Mann Herrington, 87, of Clermont County, Ohio, formerly of Harrison County, died March 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and his parents, Elzie Erman and Dora Margarete Herrington.

Survivors include: his daughter, Sheila Herrington; and his son, Richard Herrington; and brother Edward Herrington of Cynthiana.

A private interment service was held at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio on Monday, April 13. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home of Amelia was serving the family.

