1/
Jimmie Mann Herrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Mann Herrington, 87, of Clermont County, Ohio, formerly of Harrison County, died March 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and his parents, Elzie Erman and Dora Margarete Herrington.
Survivors include: his daughter, Sheila Herrington; and his son, Richard Herrington; and brother Edward Herrington of Cynthiana.
A private interment service was held at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio on Monday, April 13. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home of Amelia was serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 29 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved