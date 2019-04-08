Jimmy B. Stewart, 79, Cynthiana, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy B. Stewart.
He was born in Hamilton County, Ohio, April 27, 1939 to the late Bertrand Stewart and Isebelle Dunn Hagemeyer, and was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jones.
He is survived by three children, three step-children, several siblings and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. by Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will be in Republican Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Jones, Travis Jones, Randall Jones, Jacob Jones, Hunter Tucker and Seth Bach.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019