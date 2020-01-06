Joann Hill, 72, of Brooksville, passed away Jan. 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.
She was born in Bourbon County on May 28, 1947 to the late George McFarland and Anna Mae Yazell. Joann served as a nurse for 28 years and was employed by Edgemont Manor for 13 years.
Joann is survived by her husband of 27 years, Larry Hill; a son, Kevin Humphrey; a daughter, Deanna Franklin; a brother, Roger (Pat) McFarland; four grandchildren, Derrick Franklin, Megan Franklin, Curtis Humphrey and Darian Humphrey; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020