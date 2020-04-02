Joe Doolin, 71, of Cynthiana, passed away April 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Jessamine County on April 8, 1948 to the late Charles Doolin and Jewell Bruner Doolin.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Doolin.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Doolin; two daughters, Cynthia Doolin and Teresa (Ronald) Morris; his son, Joseph Doolin; his brother, Phillip Doolin; his sister, Sheila (Tim) Gadd; and two granddaughters, Katherine (Dylan) Southworth and Laura Morris.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be held at Battle Grove Cemetery.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020