Joe Doolin (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Doolin.
Service Information
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joe Doolin, 71, of Cynthiana, passed away April 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Jessamine County on April 8, 1948 to the late Charles Doolin and Jewell Bruner Doolin.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Doolin.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Doolin; two daughters, Cynthia Doolin and Teresa (Ronald) Morris; his son, Joseph Doolin; his brother, Phillip Doolin; his sister, Sheila (Tim) Gadd; and two granddaughters, Katherine (Dylan) Southworth and Laura Morris.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family only. Burial will be held at Battle Grove Cemetery.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.