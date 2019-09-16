Joe Marvin Hanna, 87, Cynthiana, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
He was the son of the late Joe and Emma Mae Wright Hanna, and is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Adams Hanna.
Survivors include: a son, Michael W. Hanna and daughter, Juanita Ingram, both of Cynthiana.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church by Dr. Larry Bishop. A private family burial will be held in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019