John Day, 74, beloved husband of Kathy M. Day, was called to his eternal resting place on Oct. 21, 2019.
He entered this world on July 21, 1945 in Ruddles Mill, Ky., born to Clare Lutes and John Day.
He is survived by his children, Monique Wanner (Marc), Michelle Wiesman (Scott) and John A. Day (Brigid); as well as eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. with visitation on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Harrison County Food Pantry, 204 Shimfessel Court, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019