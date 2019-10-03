John Floyd Malone, 37, of Cynthiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
He was born Dec. 17, 1981 to David L. Malone and Linda McCullah McGowan.
John is survived by his wife of nine years, Tabbatha Malone; his mother and stepfather, Linda and Don McGowan; his father, David L. Malone; two sons, John Nicholas Malone and Aiden Wayne Malone; two daughters, Makenzie Nicole Malone and Aleigha Laine Malone; his sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Joe Owens; and many special friends and family.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Sammy Harris. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4 at Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Owens, Anthony "Shaggy" Lewis, Peanut Switzer Gross, Jason Rucker, EJ Hampton, Cody Sharp, Carson "Andy" Fletcher, and Thomas Crutcher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home, P.O. Box 610, Cynthiana, KY 41031 for funeral expenses.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019