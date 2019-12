John Houston Noakes Jr., 71, of Cynthiana, Ky. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky.John was born in Harrison County, Ky. April 5, 1948 a son of the late John H. Sr. and Dorothy Bishop Noakes. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. He spent several years in New Mexico on a Navaho Reservation.He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Jerry Kimbrough of Cynthiana, Ky. He is also survived by extended family and friends.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Cynthiana. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Edwards School.