John Houston Noakes Jr., 71, of Cynthiana, Ky. passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky.
John was born in Harrison County, Ky. April 5, 1948 a son of the late John H. Sr. and Dorothy Bishop Noakes. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. He spent several years in New Mexico on a Navaho Reservation.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Jerry Kimbrough of Cynthiana, Ky. He is also survived by extended family and friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Cynthiana. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Edwards School.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020