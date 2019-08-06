John Louis Williams Sr., 85, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Francis Williams and Nancy Price Williams Vallandingham, and was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jones Williams.
Survivors include: his daughter, Monica Dehart; and two sons, John Williams and Father Michael Williams.
A Holy Mass will be conducted Friday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church by Father Harry Settle. Visitation will be Thursday at Ware Funeral Home from 5-7:30 p.m. A Vigil for the Dead will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019