John Martin Argo, 74, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Cynthiana on Dec. 22, 1945 to the late George Haviland Argo and Edna Ruth Franklin Argo. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Argo.

John is survived by his daughter, Audra Argo and her husband, David Kuntz; a grandson, John David Kuntz; a granddaughter, Jessalyn Nicole Kuntz; a great-granddaughter, Lilly Marie Kuntz; a brother, George Haviland (Barbara) Argo II; three sisters, Susan (Kenny) Kendall, Mary (Rick) Chasteen and Evelyn (Sam) Bologna; eight nieces and nephews, Heather (Brad) Price, Eric Kendall, George Haviland Argo III, Ronnie Kenner, Christian Chasteen, Lauren Argo, Hannah Bologna and Sammy Bologna; and five great-nieces and nephews, Keene Price, Hollyn Price, Cruse Price, Vance Kendall and Colton Kendall. Special love and appreciation for the wonderful care received by Hospice of the Bluegrass, Cynthiana office.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Ware Funeral Home at 8 p.m. by Jeffery Jackson and Evelyn Bologna with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Honorary pallbearers are Garnett Furnish, David Kuntz, Brian Akers, all of his fishing buddies and avid movie lovers.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass – Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

