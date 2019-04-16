|
Colonel John Orie Marsh USMC (RET), 87, Cynthiana, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
He was born in Harrison County, Dec. 19, 1931 to the late Orie Nicholas Marsh and Kathleen Judy Marsh, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Marsh, George Marsh and Harold Neal Marsh.
John was a member of the Salem Church of Christ, Farmhouse Fraternity, a past President of the MOAA Bluegrass Chapter, United States Marine Corps Mustang Association, Inc., Korean War Veteran's Association of Lexington, Elks USA, The American Legion, Frankfort VFW, 3rd Marine Division Association, and the Marine Corps League. John was an alumni of the last graduating class of Oddville High School in 1950, the University of Kentucky and the American University in Washington D.C. John served 37 years in the United States Marine Corps, serving in both Korea and Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma Gaye Clifford Marsh; two sons, Nathan (Sharon) Marsh of Harrison County and Leslie (Lynda) Marsh of Cynthiana; two daughters, DeAnn Marsh (Alan) Lear of Pikeville, N.C. and Sandra Marsh (Mark) Koffman of Vermont; nine grandchildren, Jessica Lear of Pikeville, N.C., Kathleen Lear of San Antonio, Texas, Lyndsey Marsh (Zach) Wood of Nicholasville, Jacob Marsh of Fort Campbell, Nelah Marsh of Richmond, Will Marsh of Bowling Green, Emet Koffman of Burlington, Vermont, Baruch Koffman of Manchester Center, Vermont and Adam Koffman of Burlington, Vermont; and one great grandchild, Olivia Keller of Pikeville, N.C.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dale Kendrick. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday with an Elks Lodge service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Salem Church of Christ, 4896 Salem Pike, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Marsh, Will Marsh, Baruch Koffman, Adam Koffman, Mike Marsh, Sam Marsh, Roger Marsh and Nick Marsh.
Honorary pallbearers will be the VFW Post #4075. Special thanks to the VA Medical Center, Cedar Ridge Health Campus and Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
