He was born in Nicholas County, Feb. 5, 1929 to the late Jed Fryman and Annie Bryant Williams Fryman. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Loraine Carter Fryman; a daughter, Linda Kaye Fryman; a granddaughter, Laura Lee Gifford; a great granddaughter, Samantha Kaye Bustos; five brothers, Leroy Fryman, Thurman Fryman, Luther Fryman, Leslie Fryman and Marvin Fryman; and four sisters, Stella Wagoner, Bea Carter, Alice Hopkins and Edna Wright.

He is survived by two sons, John Michael (Jeri Gaunce) Fryman and Wesley Brian (Janet) Fryman; three daughters, Kathy Jane (Steve) Malone, Laura Sue (Larry) Gifford and Connie Gayle Fryman; a brother, William Donald (Jane) Fryman; a sister, Eula (Bill) Cooper; 10 grandchildren, Karen Gifford, Murphy Gifford, Jody Gifford, Marti (Monty) Sidebottom, Tammy (Jeremy Malone) Bustos, Jeremy Fryman, Brandy (Harley) Flack, Sydney(Arthur) Ellis, Jonathan (Michelle) Thomas and Nathan (Amanda) Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren, Briann Cox, Monica Gifford, Bryce Gifford, Haley Flack, Addisston Flack, Evan Ellis, Finley Ellis, Nathaniel Thomas, Aden Thomas, Alex Thomas, Chelsea Demarest and Emily Giles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home by Steven Staggs. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Harley Flack, Arthur Ellis, Murphy Gifford, Jody Gifford, Nathan Thomas, Jeremy Fryman, Addisston Flack and Jeremy Malone.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

