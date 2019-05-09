Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnna Marie Blair. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnna Marie Duckworth Blair, 59, Cynthiana, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Harrison County, Jan. 25, 1960 to Rosemary Duckworth and the late Dillard Duckworth, and was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Phillips, a sister-in-law, Janice Duckworth, a nephew, Gary Alan Duckworth, and a niece, Christina Ann Duckworth.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Chris Blair; two daughters, Amanda (John) Houg and Shanna (Darren) French; four brothers, Gary Duckworth, Ricky Duckworth, Darrell (Ellen) Duckworth and Robbie Duckworth; a sister, Junie (Tom) Vallandingham; and five grandchildren, Aiyanna Houg, Jaxon Houg, Jocelyn Houg, Brooklynn French and Ashley French.

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at Sunrise Christian Church by Bro. Clifford Neat with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home towards funeral expenses.

Pallbearers will be Darren French, John Houg, Nick Wiglesworth, Jason Duckworth, Tommy Vallandingham, Jake Howard and Jim Howard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Barry McNees, Gary Duckworth, Ricky Duckworth, Darrell Duckworth, Robbie Duckworth, Bobby Blair and James Wiglesworth.

