Johny Lee Adams, 70, was granted his passage from this world Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

He was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on May 3, 1949. He was raised in Connersville by Daum Russell "Rusty" and Ella Marie (Faulconer) Adams.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Marie Adams, infant daughter Julia Burns Adams, niece Margaret Victoria Ryan Walker, and nephew Jeffery Todd Adams.

He is survived by two children, Beau Adams and Naomi North, who provided him and Paula (Fryman) Adams with five grandchildren, John Tyler Adams, William Paul Adams, Jordan Mikal Pagragan, Michael Thomas North, and Daniel Aaron North. He is also survived by his father Rusty Adams, his siblings Butch (Michelle) Adams, Tommy Adams, Becky (Tommy) Cooper, DeeDee (Tom) Jones, Jay Bird (TJ) Adams, Daun Dunn, and Dean Renee (Charles Wright Jr.) Adams.

An informal gathering is planned at Leesburg Church on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon for any that wish to come and remember.

Bluegrass Cremation Service, Lexington, is assisting the family.