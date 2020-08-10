1/1
JoNell "Jane" Barnes
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoNell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoNell "Jane" Barnes, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Estill County on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Jesse Benjamin and Bessie McCoy Watson. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Barnes; two sons, Jeff Barnes, Mike Barnes; one daughter, Darlene Jones; three brothers, Gaylord Watson, Benjamin "Benny" Watson, Eddie Watson; and two grandchildren, Kimberly Barnes, Vanessa Jones.
She is survived by one daughter, Peggy S. (Jason) Taylor; two brothers, Jimmy Watson, Duwayne Watson; two sisters, Patsy (Buddy) Powell, Barbara Cole; five grandchildren, Dylan, Matthew, and Makayla Taylor, Sarah Jo Barnes, Rebecca (Anthony) Jones Warner; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Fightmaster, Bayler Warner, Owen Warner, and Addilynn Marsh; and a special friend, Glen Thacker.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Beard's Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Strausbaugh officiating.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Warner, Dylan Taylor, Jason Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Brandon Dees, and Sandy Barns.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 10 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved