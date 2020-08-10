JoNell "Jane" Barnes, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Estill County on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Jesse Benjamin and Bessie McCoy Watson. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Barnes; two sons, Jeff Barnes, Mike Barnes; one daughter, Darlene Jones; three brothers, Gaylord Watson, Benjamin "Benny" Watson, Eddie Watson; and two grandchildren, Kimberly Barnes, Vanessa Jones.She is survived by one daughter, Peggy S. (Jason) Taylor; two brothers, Jimmy Watson, Duwayne Watson; two sisters, Patsy (Buddy) Powell, Barbara Cole; five grandchildren, Dylan, Matthew, and Makayla Taylor, Sarah Jo Barnes, Rebecca (Anthony) Jones Warner; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Fightmaster, Bayler Warner, Owen Warner, and Addilynn Marsh; and a special friend, Glen Thacker.A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Beard's Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Strausbaugh officiating.Pallbearers will be Anthony Warner, Dylan Taylor, Jason Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Brandon Dees, and Sandy Barns.