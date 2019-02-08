Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wayne Grayson. View Sign

Joseph Wayne Grayson, 83, died Feb. 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Harrison County on Feb. 8, 1935 to the late William and Mary Bruin Grayson, and is preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Grayson, Billy Grayson, Donald Grayson; and three sisters, Mayme Cliff, Ruby Humphries, and Gladys Casey.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Coffey Grayson; two daughters, Joyce (Mike) Moore of Cynthiana and Betsy (Paul) Stark of Cynthiana; seven grandchildren, Chris (Mickey) Turner, Adam (Jodi) Grayson, Greg (Janai) Grayson, Heather Stark, Amy (Josh) Scribner, Diane Moore, Kevin (Calvin) Moore; and eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Turner, Dhalton Turner, Carter Grayson, Jesse Grayson, Zoe Grayson Dalton Grayson, Julian Grayson, Ava Scribner, Matthew Moore, Olivia Moore, and Daniel Gasser.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Bro. Clifford Neat and Rick Schneider officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday at Ware Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be Chris Turner, Greg Grayson, Tom Coffey, James Coffey, Adam Grayson, Brandon Turner, and Kevin (Calvin) Moore.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Coffey, and Bob Coffey.

846 U.S. Highway 27 North

Cynthiana , KY 41031

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019

