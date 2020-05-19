Joshua Earl Fryman (1982 - 2020)
Service Information
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY
41031
(859)-234-4000
Obituary
Joshua "Cheeks" Earl Fryman, 37, of Berry, passed away May 14, 2020.
He was born in Cynthiana on Aug. 21, 1982 to Monte Earl Fryman and Barbara Fuller Fryman.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Fuller and his paternal grandparents, Sue and Marvin Fryman.
Cheeks is survived by his parents, Monte and Barbara Fryman; his son, Cody Earl Fryman; two sisters, Krystal (Ricky) Ewalt and Amber (John Reed) Fryman; many special nieces and nephews, Kamryn Hill, Blake Ewalt, Aryana Ewalt, Skyler Fryman, Jaymiee Reed and Alexander Reed; special friends, John and Amanda Houg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 21, 2020
