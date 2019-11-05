Joyce E. Price, 86, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born in Harrison County on May 23, 1933 to the late Harry and Carrie Mullins Batson. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Larkin Leroy Price.
She is survived by three sons, Larkin Leroy Price Jr., Donnie (Marlene) Earl Price, Ricky Lane Price; two daughters, Rosanna Haleman, Sandra (Darrell) Joe Fryman; one brother, Donnie Batson of Cynthiana; two sisters, Betty Prows of Cynthiana, Hazel Evans of Danville; nine great-grandchildren, LaDonna Gray, Ginger Wiglesworth, Heath Price, Chad E. Price, Tommy Price, Kayla Cole, Brandy Gibbs, Shane Bennett, Clint Bennett; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Northcutt officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Heath Price, Chad Price, Roy Gibbs, Tommy Price, Ethen Prows, and Brady Prows.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019