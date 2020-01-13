Joyce Gayle Cummins Hammond, 70, Maysville, died at her home after a lengthy illness on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late James Lang and Norma Louise Gillespie Cummins.
Survivors include: her husband the Rev. Paul B. Hammond. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Leandra Hammond.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Shannon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dan Frederick and Chaplain Keith Sergent officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the church. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May's Lick is serving the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020