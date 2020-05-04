Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie Courtney. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Marie Courtney, 84, of Cynthiana, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Sept. 19, 1935 to the late Stanley Aaron and Lillie Mae Simpson Courtney. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ingram.

She was a member of Cynthiana Christian Church where she served as a Deacon and served on several committees. She was a Chief Executive Officer at Stonecroft Ministries where she worked for 30 years. Prior to that she traveled with Global Harvester Foundation Garland T4 for eight years on mission trips and served as an officer. Joyce also received the Ambassador of Good Will Award from the State of West Virginia.

She is a former member and officer with the Harrison County Woman's Club and Harrison County Homemakers and was currently serving as President of Cynthiana High School Alumni Association where she was a past trustee for several years. Joyce also served on the board of Christian Woman's Clubs of Canada.

She is survived by one daughter, Faye Steele; her nieces and nephews, Jim (Juanita) Ingram, Faye Ingram and Danny Blades, Ann Lawson, Felicia Harper, Janet (Ronnie) Skidmore, Randall (Barbara) Dennis, Jerry (Brenda) Dennis, Jennifer (Michael) Jackson; special great-nephew, T.C. Clarkston; special great-niece, Taylor Lawson; along with many other special great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at Cynthiana Christian Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 7, 2020

