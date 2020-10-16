1/1
Judy Ann French
1944 - 2020
Judy Ann Morrison Thompson French, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on July 8, 1944 to the late Earl Morrison and Elsie Moore Morrison. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Dale French; three brothers; and six sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlene Price and Ronda Thompson; one sister, Alma Hicks; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Chasitiy) Price, Andrew Thompson, and Alexander (Leanndra) Thompson; seven great-grandchildren, Cadence Brock, Kylie Brock, Tabitha Smith, Tennille Smith, Victoria Thompson, Charlie Thompson, and Crindalyn Thompson; and a very special niece Stacy Smith.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Jacksonville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Wagoner, Wally Morrison, Brian Stoker, James Wendell, Ken Morrison, Gary Morrison, Troy Fooks, and Jerry Fooks.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
