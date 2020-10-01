1/
Judy Janelle Sparks
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Judy Jenelle Sparks, 52, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Cynthiana on Sept. 15, 1968 to Anita Fryman Thompson and the late Hiram Clough.
Besides her mother she is survived by two sons, Jason (Bridget) Sparks, Ryan Sparks; one daughter, Abby Sparks; two brothers, Monti Clough, Marty Clough; and three grandchildren, David Allen Sparks, Jackson Sparks, and Payton Sparks.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, 2020.
