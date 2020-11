Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy Lane Fredrick Simpson, 67, died Nov. 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Cecil Fredrick and Nellie Snap Fredrick, and is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Simpson.

Survivors include: two daughters, Charlene Serelda Pickens and Crystal Desha Simpson.

A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 30 at Ware Funeral Home. Burial was at Pythian Grove Cemetery.

