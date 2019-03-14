Julia Mae Carr Cook, 103, formerly of Cynthiana, wife of the late Charles William Cook, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Long Beach, California.
A native of Harrison County she was born Sept. 17, 1915 to the late Julius C., Sr. and Dora Marshall Carr. Julia worked at Sabal Palm Elementary School in North Miami Beach, Florida until the age of 82, was a family survivor of the Police Association and was a member of the Fulford Methodist Church of North Miami Beach.
Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Nancy Lee Cook, of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, Josh Hyatt, Gina Wilkerson and Justin Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Skyler, Legend and Legacy Wilkerson.
Also preceding her in death were her son, William Coleman Cook, her brother, Julius C. Carr Jr., and her sister, Mary Blanche Ravenscraft.
Services will be Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Ted Beam. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be A. J. Ravenscraft, Josh Hyatt, Ken McElroy and Trevor and Legend Wilkerson.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019