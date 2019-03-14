Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julia Mae Carr Cook, 103, formerly of Cynthiana, wife of the late Charles William Cook, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Long Beach, California.

A native of Harrison County she was born Sept. 17, 1915 to the late Julius C., Sr. and Dora Marshall Carr. Julia worked at Sabal Palm Elementary School in North Miami Beach, Florida until the age of 82, was a family survivor of the Police Association and was a member of the Fulford Methodist Church of North Miami Beach.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Nancy Lee Cook, of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, Josh Hyatt, Gina Wilkerson and Justin Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Skyler, Legend and Legacy Wilkerson.

Also preceding her in death were her son, William Coleman Cook, her brother, Julius C. Carr Jr., and her sister, Mary Blanche Ravenscraft.

Services will be Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Ted Beam. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.

Casketbearers will be A. J. Ravenscraft, Josh Hyatt, Ken McElroy and Trevor and Legend Wilkerson.

www.drakefuneralhome.com Julia Mae Carr Cook, 103, formerly of Cynthiana, wife of the late Charles William Cook, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Long Beach, California.A native of Harrison County she was born Sept. 17, 1915 to the late Julius C., Sr. and Dora Marshall Carr. Julia worked at Sabal Palm Elementary School in North Miami Beach, Florida until the age of 82, was a family survivor of the Police Association and was a member of the Fulford Methodist Church of North Miami Beach.Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Nancy Lee Cook, of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, Josh Hyatt, Gina Wilkerson and Justin Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Skyler, Legend and Legacy Wilkerson.Also preceding her in death were her son, William Coleman Cook, her brother, Julius C. Carr Jr., and her sister, Mary Blanche Ravenscraft.Services will be Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Ted Beam. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.Casketbearers will be A. J. Ravenscraft, Josh Hyatt, Ken McElroy and Trevor and Legend Wilkerson. Funeral Home Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home

112 North Walnut Street

Cynthiana , KY 41031

(859) 234-6333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close