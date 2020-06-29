Julian Valenton Castillo Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Julian Valenton Castillo Jr., 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Batangas, Philippines on Nov. 30, 1938 to the late Engr. Julian Castillo Sr. and Leoncia Valenton Castillo.
Dr. Julian Castillo was a general surgeon and family practitioner for almost 50 years at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was an active member of the American Medical Association and the Kentucky Medical Association.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Luciano Castillo; one son, Marc (Gwen) Castillo; five siblings, Dr. Adelaida (Dr. Dick) Castillo Larumbe, Romeo (Fely) Castillo, Engr. Benjamin (Catalina) Castillo, Dr. Gloria (Dr. Ernesto) Castillo Coligado, and Dr. Alfredo (Dr. Lourdes) Castillo; and three grandchildren, Marc Julian Castillo, Austin Christian Castillo, and Kaitlyn Faith Castillo.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Harry Settle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic School, 107 Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved