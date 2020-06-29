Dr. Julian Valenton Castillo Jr., 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born in Batangas, Philippines on Nov. 30, 1938 to the late Engr. Julian Castillo Sr. and Leoncia Valenton Castillo.Dr. Julian Castillo was a general surgeon and family practitioner for almost 50 years at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was an active member of the American Medical Association and the Kentucky Medical Association.He is survived by his wife, Edith Luciano Castillo; one son, Marc (Gwen) Castillo; five siblings, Dr. Adelaida (Dr. Dick) Castillo Larumbe, Romeo (Fely) Castillo, Engr. Benjamin (Catalina) Castillo, Dr. Gloria (Dr. Ernesto) Castillo Coligado, and Dr. Alfredo (Dr. Lourdes) Castillo; and three grandchildren, Marc Julian Castillo, Austin Christian Castillo, and Kaitlyn Faith Castillo.A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Harry Settle officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic School, 107 Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.