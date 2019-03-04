Julie Anne Williams

Obituary

Julie Anne Williams, 56, Glasgow, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at her home after an illness.
She was the daughter of Sandra Sue and L. T. Williams Jr. of Cynthiana who survive.
Survivors include: three children, Rachel Burton, Elizabeth Fuquay, and Daniel Williams, all of Glasgow.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 4 at Ware Funeral Home, Cynthiana, Ky. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Funeral Home
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.