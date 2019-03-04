Julie Anne Williams, 56, Glasgow, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at her home after an illness.
She was the daughter of Sandra Sue and L. T. Williams Jr. of Cynthiana who survive.
Survivors include: three children, Rachel Burton, Elizabeth Fuquay, and Daniel Williams, all of Glasgow.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 4 at Ware Funeral Home, Cynthiana, Ky. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019