Karen S. Bennett Mattingly, 66, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown.She was born in Fayetteville, W.Va. on June 19, 1954 to the late Harold and Yvonne Stotts Bennett. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Raeburn "Rae" Mattingly Jr.; two brothers, Harold Bennett Jr. and Douglas Bennett, and one granddaughter, Courtney Mattingly.She is survived by three sons, Jason (Barbara) Mattingly, Joshua Aubin Mattingly, Jeremy Mattingly; one daughter, Jessie (David) Mattingly-Taylor; one brother, Harry (Rosie) Bennett; one sister, Jeanne Bennett; 10 grandchildren, Jacy Mattingly, Krista Mattingly, Jasper Mattingly, Austin Mattingly, Addison Mattingly, Grayson Mattingly, Joshua Mattingly Jr., Raeburn Taylor, Carolina Taylor, Jacob Mattingly; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Banks, and Paxton Goodlett.A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Father Lihn will officiate the services. Burial will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd., Radcliff, KY, 40160.