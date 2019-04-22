Katherine Townsend Midden, 95, Cynthiana, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Berry, May 19, 1923 to the late George W. Townsend and Carrie Dunaway Townsend, and was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Keller Midden Sr.; two brothers, Riley Townsend and Wesley Townsend; two sisters, Evelyn Huff and Dorothy Mooney; and a son-in-law, Ronald Whitson.
She is survived by a son, Leo (Jan) Midden Jr.; three daughters, Barbara Whitson, Beverly (Melvin) Price and Kathy (David) Grear; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Battle Grove Cemetery meditation building with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019