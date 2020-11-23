Kathryn Ann Barton, 19, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.She was born in Harrison County on June 4, 2001 to Richard Barton and Cynthia Mastin Watts.She is survived by her parents; one sister, Crystal Mastin; three brothers, Richard Barton Jr., Joseph Barton, and Michael Mastin; maternal grandmother Patricia Mastin.A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 23 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Samantha Rice officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 23 at Ware Funeral Home from 11 a.m- 1 p.m. Burial will be at Pythiam Grove Cemetery.