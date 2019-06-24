Landon Daye Harney, 58, of Cynthiana, KY, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born on June 6, 1961 in Fayette County, KY, he was a son of the late James Henry and Geneva Margaret Vice Harney. On April 11, 1981.
Survivors include: his wife, Lonna Harney; two daughters, Amber Daye Harney Harwood and Lesley Ann Harney, both of Cynthiana, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Bro. Wayne Tolson officiating. The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Evergreen Memory Gardens in Lexington, KY. Memorials are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home: 106 Main Street, Berry, KY 41003.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 20, 2019