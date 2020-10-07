1/1
Larry Brown Sosbe
1946 - 2020
Larry Brown "Luke" Sosbe, 73, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at UK Medical Center.
He was born in Harrison County on Dec. 19, 1946 to the late Martin C. "Brown" and Thelma Laytart Sosbe. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a very special friend, Vicki Harrington; two brothers, Martin Glenn Sosbe, Walter Lee Whalen; one sister, Bonnie Whalen; and one great-grandchild, Ryan Scott Slade Courtney.
He is survived by three daughters, Kelly Sosbe Wachter, Michelle Dawn (Greg) Slade, Tricia Sosbe; five grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Martin Wayne Sellers, Hayley (Chris) Brooke Perkins, Heatherae Jean Slade, David Ryan Slade; and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Renee Brooke Sellers, Keaton Scott Perkins, Kreed Michael McGowan, Kyan David Ross Slade, Kinslee Ann Rayne and Aria Slade; and Joanie Sosbe.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with the Elks Lodge service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home towards funeral expenses.
Pallbearers will be Gary Malone, Dustin Sellers, Kent Burgan, Roy Rogers, Chris McGowan, Bruce Hampton, David Kinney, Jeff North, Jimmy Tanner, and David Slade.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Cynthiana Police Officers, Retired Cynthiana Police Officers, Rogers Motor Crew, FOP Thoroughbred Lodge 38, and Cynthiana Elks Lodge 438.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
