Larry G. Wilkes, 77, died Nov. 21, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
He was born May 10, 1942 in Proctorville, Ohio to the late Rev. Lloyd and Nannie Pigman Wilkes. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his mother and father in law, Rev. Raymond (Edna) Ross; and a sister, Joann Wilkes.
He is survived by his wife, Elcena Ross Wilkes; two brothers, Avon (Carol) Wilkes of Ohio and Jim Wilkes of South Carolina; and one sister, Lou Turner of Ohio.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Kelleher officiating. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery in a private service at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019