Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
Larry Lamar Booth, 81, of Falmouth, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, Ky.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1938 in Henry County, Ky., he was the son of the late Samuel Lamar and Dorothy Kelly Booth. On Feb. 1, 1971, he married Judith Darlene "Judy" Singer Booth and his dear wife of 43 years preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2014. A 1956 graduate of Pleasureville High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Hardin-Browning Post No. 109.
Larry joined the Kentucky State Police in July 1960, and he worked as an officer until his retirement in October 1988. From 1991 to 1997, he owned Time Out, a local bar. Larry loved his family and friends, and he enjoyed sharing stories about his adventures while serving as a police officer.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheri (Teddy) Wright of Falmouth; his son, Rodney (Micki) Hamilton of Florence; five grandchildren, Kelley Jeane (Larry) Carlisle, Travis Cason (Samantha) Wright, Bradley Lamar (Rachael) Wright, Zach Booth Hamilton, and Lexi Hamilton; five great-grandchildren, Raegan Carlisle, Cason Lamar Carlisle, Austin Wright, Lucy Wright, and Crosley Lamar Wright; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Donnie Spencer officiating. Visitations will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth, with military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post No. 109.
Memorials are suggested to River Valley Nursing Home (for patient activities), 305 Taylor, Butler, KY 41006 and Trooper Island, Inc, Kentucky State Police, P.O. Box 743, Albany, KY 42602.
www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
